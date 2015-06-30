LONDON, June 30 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 29 to 30 points lower, or down 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX to open down 77 points, or 0.7 percent lower, and France's CAC 40 to open 29 to 30 points lower, or down 0.6 percent. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0600 DE Retail sales 0645 FR Consumer spending, producer prices 0700 CH KOF indicator 0755 DE Unemployment 0800 IT Unemployment 0830 GB GDP 0900 EZ Inflation 0900 IT Inflation 1255 US Redbook 1400 US Consumer Confidence ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0519 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,057.64 -2.09 % -43.85 NIKKEI 20199.82 0.45 % 89.87 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 475.68 1.12 % 5.25 EUR/USD 1.1192 -0.38 % -0.0043 USD/JPY 122.28 -0.2 % -0.2500 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.319 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.779 -- -0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,176.65 -0.28 % -$3.30 US CRUDE $58.22 -0.19 % -0.11 > GLOBAL MARKETS-China stock slide adds to Greek jitters > US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles on Greek debt crisis > Nikkei edges up but investors still bewitched by Greece > TREASURIES-U.S. bonds rally as Greece debt impasse spurs bids > FOREX-Euro holds gains vs dollar as Greek debt saga plays out > PRECIOUS-Gold slips on weak safe-haven bids, robust dollar > METALS-London nickel careens down after ShFE widens delivery > Oil holds near lows as Greek enters 2nd day of bank shutdown (Reporting by Alistair Smout)