BRIEF-CubeSmart announces pricing of 4.375 pct senior unsecured notes due 2023 and 4 pct senior unsecured notes due 2025
LONDON, July 1 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open about 42 points higher, or up 0.6 percent, Germany's DAX to gain around 94 points, or 0.9 percent, and France's CAC 40 to rise 40 points, or 0.8 percent, on Wednesday.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 ended down 1.3 percent in the previous session to its lowest in more than a week. It fell 4 percent last month, the biggest monthly drop in two years. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 also finished 1.3 percent lower.
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0750 FR Markit Mfg PMI
0755 DE Markit Mfg PMI
0800 EZ Markit Mfg PMI
0830 GB Markit/CIPS Mfg PMI
1100 US Mortgage Market Index
1215 US ADP National Employment
1345 US Markit Mfg PMI Final
1400 US ISM Manufacturing PMI ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Asia steadies, euro bears Greek burden > Wall St ends up on Greek hopes ahead of debt deadline > Nikkei edges up after upbeat BOJ sentiment survey > U.S. bond yields rise on hopes of Greek deal > Euro slips after Greece misses IMF repayment deadline > Gold struggles on firm dollar, lack of haven bids from Greek crisis > London nickel steadies, copper flat after China PMI > Oil prices drop as Greece defaults and output soars
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)
