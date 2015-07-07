MOVES-RBC names Jim Pettigrew chairman of its European board
March 23 Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) named Jim Pettigrew chairman of the board of RBC Europe Ltd, replacing John Roberts, who retired after holding the position for eight years.
LONDON, July 7 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up 12 points, or 0.2 percent higher, Germany's DAX to open 9 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open up 2 points, or flat in percentage terms. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Marks and Spencer Group PLC Q1 2015/2016 Marks and Spencer Group PLC Interim Management Statement Release ASOS PLC Q3 2015 ASOS PLC Trading Statement Release MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0545 CH Unemployment Rate 0600 DE Industrial output 0645 FR Trade data 0830 GB Industrial, Manufacturing Output 1230 US Trade data 1255 US Redbook ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0515 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,068.76 -0.39 % -8.02 NIKKEI 20378.49 1.32 % 266.37 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 461.17 -0.53 % -2.47 EUR/USD 1.1033 -0.2 % -0.0022 USD/JPY 122.59 0.03 % 0.0400 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.301 -- 0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 0.764 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,167.51 -0.18 % -$2.14 US CRUDE $53.00 0.89 % 0.47 > Asia shares win reprieve but Greece, China concerns weigh > US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower in volatile session > Nikkei rebounds; Greece, China in focus > TREASURIES-Yields fall on fears of Greek exit from euro zone > FOREX-Euro edges lower ahead of euro zone summit on Greece > PRECIOUS-Gold dips below $1,170 despite Greek debt crisis > METALS-London copper drifts, focus on Greece, China > Oil prices stabilise after massive selloff (Reporting by Alistair Smout)
* Pdf 1: Keppel Corporation Limited (Keppel Land To Collaborate On Investment Opportunities With Vietnam's State Capital Investment Corp)