LONDON, July 8 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open about 44 points higher, or up 0.7 percent, Germany's DAX to gain 127 points, or 1.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 to rise 70 points, or 1.5 percent, on Wednesday.

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :

Q2 2015 Alcoa Inc

MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :

1100 US Mortgage Market Index ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Asian shares plunge on China rout, yen rallies > Wall Street ends stronger after volatile session > Nikkei falls to 7-wk low as China market rout fans economy concerns > Greece worries push yields to five-week lows > Dollar and yen lifted, euro hands back gains as Asian stocks slide > Gold struggles near 4-month low on lack of safe-haven bids > London copper swings off 6-year low in volatile trade > Oil prices fall as China share crisis worsens

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)