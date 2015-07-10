LONDON, July 10 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 46 to 54 points higher, or up as much as 0.8 percent, Germany's DAX to open up 226 to 232 points, or 2.1 percent higher, and France's CAC 40 to open 76 to 84 points higher, or up 1.8 percent. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0600 DE Wholesale Price Index 0645 FR Current account, Industrial output 0800 IT Industrial output 0830 GB Construction data, Trade balance 1230 CA Employment data 1500 US Wholesale Inventories, Sales 1530 US ECRI Weekly index ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0519 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,051.31 0.23 % 4.63 NIKKEI 19735.83 -0.6 % -119.67 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 457.82 1.2 % 5.41 EUR/USD 1.1098 0.56 % 0.0062 USD/JPY 121.79 0.38 % 0.4600 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.345 -- 0.04 10-YR BUND YLD 0.739 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,161.07 0.17 % $1.92 US CRUDE $53.34 1.06 % 0.56 > Asian shares ride China bounce, euro up on Greek hopes > US STOCKS-China relief fuels Wall St gains; Apple drops > Nikkei rises and market stabilises, but Fast Retailing caps gains > TREASURIES-Prices drop as China, U.S. stocks rally > FOREX-Signs of Greek progress lift euro, yen sags > PRECIOUS-Gold clings above 4-month low on euro > METALS-London copper volatile amid Greece, China relief > Oil prices rise on China stocks rebound, Greek deal hopes (Reporting by Alistair Smout)