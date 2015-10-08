LONDON, Oct 8 European stocks were seen steadying on Thursday
after a four-day winning run.
Financial spreadbetters gave a range for Britain's FTSE 100 from
opening down by 2 points to opening up by 9 points, or flat to 0.1 percent
higher. Germany's DAX was seen opening flat to up by 10 points, or 0.1
percent higher, while France's CAC 40 was seen up by 4-11 points, or
0.1-0.2 percent higher.
Chinese stocks surged on Thursday after a week-long break as they tried
catching up to a global rally, while most regional markets stepped back with
Japanese equities hitting the skids on weak data.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.1 percent on
Wednesday to record its fourth straight session of gains.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0514
GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,995.83 0.8 % 15.91
NIKKEI 18,160.75 -0.89 % -162.23
EUR/USD 1.1254 0.17 % 0.0019
USD/JPY 119.85 -0.13 % -0.1500
10-YR US TSY 2.046 -- -0.01
YLD
10-YR BUND 0.594 -- 0.00
YLD
SPOT GOLD $1,143.36 -0.14 % -$1.64
US CRUDE $47.94 0.27 % 0.13
> GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia flags but China stocks surge in catch-up after long
break
> US STOCKS-S&P 500 reaches three-week high as health stocks rally
> Nikkei flat as weak machinery orders data dims mood
> TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall on global central bank confidence
> FOREX-Dollar gets lift from higher U.S. yields
> PRECIOUS-Gold, silver slide as China returns from holiday
> METALS-London copper dips; Shanghai jumps after holiday break
> Oil rebounds, shrugging off U.S. stockpile build
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)