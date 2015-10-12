(Adds company news items)
LONDON, Oct 12 European stocks were seen opening steady on
Monday, after marking their best weekly gain since January last Friday.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by
17-18 points, or 0.3 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen opening up
by 9 points, or 0.1 percent higher while France's CAC 40 was seen down
by 6 points, or 0.1 percent lower.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0537
GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,014.89 0.07 % 1.46
EUR/USD 1.1368 0.12 % 0.0014
USD/JPY 120.16 -0.07 % -0.0900
10-YR US TSY <US10YT=R 2.090 -- 0.00
YLD R>
10-YR BUND <EU10YT=R 0.614 -- -0.01
YLD R>
SPOT GOLD $1,158.51 0.12 % $1.38
US CRUDE $49.89 0.52 % 0.26
COMPANY NEWS:
AB INBEV :
Brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev may raise its takeover offer for
SABMiller ahead of Wednesday's bid deadline, a source close to the
matter said on Sunday.
AIRBUS :
France and Saudi Arabia are to agree big aerospace contracts when French
Prime Minister Manuel Valls visits the kingdom on Tuesday, sources close to the
matter said on Sunday.
CREDIT SUISSE :
Swiss bank Credit Suisse could cut up to 2 billion Swiss francs
($2.08 billion) in costs as part of a revamp that new Chief Executive Tidjane
Thiam will announce this month, the Schweiz am Sonntag paper reported.
FERRARI/FIAT :
Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari expects its U.S. initial public offering to
be priced in a range of between $48 and $52 per share, which could value the
company at up to $9.8 billion, it said.
GLENCORE :
Mining and trading giant Glencore Plc said on Monday it
would announce the proposed sale of some assets in Australia and Chile, as it
sought a trading halt for its Hong Kong-listed shares, in the latest move to
slash its debt pile.
HSBC :
A senior player in HSBC's push to improve the way it polices transactions
for criminal activity left the British bank late last month, creating a possible
gap in leadership as it seeks to satisfy compliance demands from U.S. regulators
and the U.S. Department of Justice.
PHILIPS :
Philips NV said on Monday it has appointed Abhijit Bhattacharya as
chief financial office, effective immediately, succeeding the departing Ron
Wirahadiraksa.
TESCO :
Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket chain, has revamped its
price-matching scheme to give shoppers instant reductions on branded goods at
the till, the latest shot to be fired in the current price war.
UBI :
Italian cooperative bank UBI is talking to domestic rival Banco
Popolare among others about a possible tie-up after a government
reform of the sector that is expected to spur a wave of mergers between the
country's lenders.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)