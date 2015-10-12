(Adds futures prices, company news items)
LONDON, Oct 12 European equity futures were steady on Monday,
with the region's stock markets having marked their best weekly gain since
January last Friday.
Futures on the Euro STOXX 50 dipped 0.1 percent, while futures for
Germany's DAX were flat. Futures on Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.3
percent.
Shares in Glencore could come into focus after the mining and
trading giant said it planned to sell copper mines in Australia and Chile to
reduce its debt pile, while a source told Reuters that AB InBev could
raise its offer for rival SAB Miller.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.4 percent on Friday,
to record its biggest weekly gain since January.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0622 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,014.89 0.07 % 1.46
EUR/USD 1.1364 0.09 % 0.0010
USD/JPY 120.14 -0.09 % -0.1100
10-YR US TSY 2.090 -- 0.00
YLD
10-YR BUND 0.609 -- -0.01
YLD
SPOT GOLD $1,165.30 0.71 % $8.17
US CRUDE $49.96 0.66 % 0.33
COMPANY NEWS:
AB INBEV /SAB MILLER :
Brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev may raise its takeover offer for
SABMiller ahead of Wednesday's bid deadline, a source close to the
matter said on Sunday.
AIRBUS :
France and Saudi Arabia are to agree big aerospace contracts when French
Prime Minister Manuel Valls visits the kingdom on Tuesday, sources close to the
matter said on Sunday.
AXFOOD :
Swedish food retailer Axfood said on Monday sales and operating
profit in the third quarter had exceeded its own expectations.
CREDIT SUISSE :
Swiss bank Credit Suisse could cut up to 2 billion Swiss francs
($2.08 billion) in costs as part of a revamp that new Chief Executive Tidjane
Thiam will announce this month, the Schweiz am Sonntag paper reported.
FERRARI/FIAT :
Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari expects its U.S. initial public offering to
be priced in a range of between $48 and $52 per share, which could value the
company at up to $9.8 billion, it said.
GLENCORE :
Glencore said on Monday it plans to sell copper mines in Australia
and Chile as the mining and trading company aims to reduce its debt pile.
HSBC :
A senior player in HSBC's push to improve the way it polices transactions
for criminal activity left the British bank late last month, creating a possible
gap in leadership as it seeks to satisfy compliance demands from U.S. regulators
and the U.S. Department of Justice.
LAFARGEHOLCIM :
LafargeHolcim on Monday replaced its chief financial officer with
an executive from medical technology and electronics maker Philips as the cement
giant reshapes its leadership under new CEO Eric Olsen.
PHILIPS :
Philips NV said on Monday it has appointed Abhijit Bhattacharya as
chief financial office, effective immediately, succeeding the departing Ron
Wirahadiraksa.
PROSIEBENSAT.1 :
German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 said it was buying Swedish
online travel agency Etraveli Holding AB from private equity firm Segulah IV LP
in a deal valued at around 235 million euros ($267 million).
TESCO :
Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket chain, has revamped its
price-matching scheme to give shoppers instant reductions on branded goods at
the till, the latest shot to be fired in the current price war.
UBI :
Italian cooperative bank UBI is talking to domestic rival Banco
Popolare among others about a possible tie-up after a government
reform of the sector that is expected to spur a wave of mergers between the
country's lenders.
UTILITIES:
Shares in Germany's biggest utilities E.ON and RWE rose
in pre-market trading after passing a stress test of their nuclear provisions.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)