LONDON, Oct 14 European stocks were seen opening lower on Wednesday, tracking losses in Asian markets after consumer inflation in China eased more than expected and heightened concerns about deflationary pressures in the world's second-largest economy. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by 54-62 points, or 0.9-1.0 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen opening down by 40-66 points, or 0.4-0.7 percent lower, while France's CAC 40 was seen down by 37 points, or 0.8 percent lower. Data on Wednesday showed that consumer inflation in China eased more than expected in September while producer prices fell for the 43rd straight month. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0519 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,003.69 -0.68 % -13.77 NIKKEI 17,859.87 -2.06 % -374.87 EUR/USD 1.139 0.12 % 0.0014 USD/JPY 119.60 -0.11 % -0.1300 10-YR US TSY 2.044 -- -0.01 YLD 10-YR BUND 0.587 -- 0.00 YLD SPOT GOLD $1,173.80 0.46 % $5.40 US CRUDE $46.77 0.24 % 0.11 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares extend losses after China prices cool > US STOCKS-Wall St declines on China fears, weak profit expectations > Nikkei falls on Wall Street weakness, China worries > TREASURIES-Prices rise on growth fears, bets on later Fed rate hike > FOREX-Dollar near 3 1/2-week low, Aussie dogged by China woes > PRECIOUS-Gold rallies for 4th day on hopes of delay in Fed rate hike > METALS-London copper slips for second day on China outlook > Oil up but capped by oversupply, China economy concerns (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)