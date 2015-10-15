MILAN Oct 15 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 24-32 points, or 0.4-0.5 percent, Germany's DAX to open 59-69 points higher, or 0.6-0.7 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 31-35 points higher, or 0.7-0.8 percent.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

CASINO GUICHARD Q3 sales release

MAN GROUP management statement

SYNGENTA trading statement

SULZER Q3 sales

UNILEVER Q3 trading statement

H&M September sales

BURBERRY trading update

ZALANDO trading statement

REPSOL strategic plan

BILFINGER capital markets day

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:

CITIGROUP Q3 earnings

CHARLES SCHWAB Q3 earnings

GOLDMAN SACHS Q3 earnings

U.S. BANCORP Q3 earnings

PHILIP MORRIS Q3 earnings

BLACKSTONE Q3 earnings

SCHLUMBERGER Q3 earnings

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :

1230 US CPI SEPT

1230 US REAL WEEKLY EARNINGS SEPT

1230 US NY FED MANUFACTURING OCT

1230 US JOBLESS CLAIMS

1400 US PHILLY FED OCT

> Asia stocks rise, dollar sags as weak US data dents rate hike prospects > Wall St falls after Wal-Mart's weak forecast; Netflix down after the bell > Nikkei edges up as investors buy defensive shares > Yields fall after U.S. data supports 2016 Fed rate hike view > Dollar nurses sharp losses after weak U.S. sales figures > Gold near 3-1/2-month high on bets Fed to delay rate hike > London copper near 4-wk high as miners consider output cuts >

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)