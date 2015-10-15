UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 4
April 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.8 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MILAN Oct 15 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 24-32 points, or 0.4-0.5 percent, Germany's DAX to open 59-69 points higher, or 0.6-0.7 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 31-35 points higher, or 0.7-0.8 percent.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
CASINO GUICHARD Q3 sales release
MAN GROUP management statement
SYNGENTA trading statement
SULZER Q3 sales
UNILEVER Q3 trading statement
H&M September sales
BURBERRY trading update
ZALANDO trading statement
REPSOL strategic plan
BILFINGER capital markets day
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:
CITIGROUP Q3 earnings
CHARLES SCHWAB Q3 earnings
GOLDMAN SACHS Q3 earnings
U.S. BANCORP Q3 earnings
PHILIP MORRIS Q3 earnings
BLACKSTONE Q3 earnings
SCHLUMBERGER Q3 earnings
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
1230 US CPI SEPT
1230 US REAL WEEKLY EARNINGS SEPT
1230 US NY FED MANUFACTURING OCT
1230 US JOBLESS CLAIMS
1400 US PHILLY FED OCT
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
> Asia stocks rise, dollar sags as weak US data dents rate hike prospects > Wall St falls after Wal-Mart's weak forecast; Netflix down after the bell > Nikkei edges up as investors buy defensive shares > Yields fall after U.S. data supports 2016 Fed rate hike view > Dollar nurses sharp losses after weak U.S. sales figures > Gold near 3-1/2-month high on bets Fed to delay rate hike > London copper near 4-wk high as miners consider output cuts >
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
