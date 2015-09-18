LONDON, Sept 18 If Japan's experience in the
1990s is anything to go by, central banks that serially
disappoint market expectations of higher interest rates will
soon see those expectations fall to zero.
Financial markets were unnerved by the Federal Reserve's
decision on Thursday to hold interest rates close to zero
despite weeks of speculation that it was about to raise them for
the first time in almost a decade.
Their concern is that if the global economic cycle is
turning lower with rates still at emergency settings aimed at
easing the pain of the last recession, then central banks may be
trapped at zero with no ammunition to cope with a new downturn.
For all the caveats about different circumstances, investors
are again looking to Japan's experience of 20 years ago for an
inkling of what's going on now in the major Western economies.
Market behaviour in the four years after the Bank of Japan
first experimented with near-zero borrowing costs in 1995 tells
a sobering tale: The economy sank into a cycle of falling wages,
prices and output from which it has still not emerged, a spectre
that has haunted policymakers across the developed world since
the 2008 financial crisis.
Three times in 1996 and 1997, measures of 3-month forward
interest rates in Japan rose above 1 percent only to sink back
to levels below 0.5 percent, which reflected effectively zero
borrowing costs.
In the three years that followed, those blips - even
supported by a short-lived quarter-point hike in official rates
- slipped steadily lower before flatlining for five years around
0.1 percent.
The Fed and others like the Bank of England and European
Central Bank may not be in that territory yet, but the lessons
from Japan are clear: The longer rates are anchored at zero, the
more financial markets sense the difficulty the central bank
faces in raising them much, if at all.
"Japan is the eternal mistake," said Ashraf Laidi, CEO at
Intermarket Strategy Ltd, arguing that the Fed's delay in
raising rates on Thursday adds to a growing sense of
correlation.
"People were continuously wrong about Japan," he says. "The
Fed might get away with one rate hike or two, but it is (also)
probably going to be forced to stay with lower rates for
longer."
In March last year fed funds futures <0#FF:> were fully
discounting a first rate hike by the second quarter of this
year, a fed funds rate of 1 percent by the end of this year and
1.5 percent by the middle of next.
As recently as May this year, "liftoff" by the end of 2015
was fully priced in.
Expectations of a move had faded somewhat by the time the
Fed held fire on Thursday, but it was still by far the closest
call in years. The expected timing of the first hike based on
fed funds futures has now been pushed back to next year.
"There's a continual series of expectations that a central
bank will be able to move, and those are continuously pushed
back ... but the target stays flat or moves lower," said Andrew
Milligan, Head of Global Strategy with UK-based asset manager
Standard Life Investments.
Based on fed funds futures contracts, the first rate rise is
now only 50 percent factored in by next January and 75 percent
priced in by April.
Across the Atlantic, there was more evidence of pushback.
Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane said its next move
could even be a cut in rates, not an increase, noting that the
balance of risks to UK growth and inflation "is skewed squarely
and significantly to the downside".
That underlines central banks' concern that non-existent
inflation may yet morph into outright deflation, despite zero
interest rates and the masses of liquidity coursing through the
financial system courtesy of quantitative easing.
"Maybe it is denial that has kept markets from talking about
it, but stagnation should be on the hymn sheet," said Tobias
Davis, a corporate hedging manager with money transfer giant
Western Union in London.
"I fail to comprehend how flat/falling U.S. inflation
coupled with deteriorating external factors is an argument to
hike rates. We are doing well to fend off deflation."
