NEW YORK Oct 18 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday extended the closing time of its Treasuries purchase by 15 minutes, the New York Fed said on its website.

The Fed earlier said it was buying Treasuries maturing February 2036 through August 2041. Normally, such operations close near 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.

