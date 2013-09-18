BOSTON, Sept 18 (IFR) - The Federal Reserve squandered a
golden opportunity Wednesday to restore its credibility in the
markets, opting not to start tapering and confounding bankers
and traders across the globe.
At a time when its credibility - not to mention its capital
- is in decreasing supply, the central bank suddenly set the bar
to begin tapering far higher than what most of the market
believed.
Even strongly pro-stimulus Chicago Fed President Charles
Evans had suggested in recent weeks that he could support
rolling back the Fed's massive asset-buying stimulus program.
But on the day, Esther George was again the lone vote of
dissent as the FOMC decided to "await more evidence" of economic
recovery before starting to wind down the program.
Tuesday's Committee statement did away with what had been
regular language about increasing or decreasing asset purchases,
signaled that the next move would be to "moderate the pace" of
asset-buying.
It said that at "coming meetings," it would decide whether
new economic data "support the Committee's expectation of
ongoing improvement in labor market conditions and inflation
moving back toward its longer-run objective."
Without question, Tuesday's decision by the Fed reset those
objectives.
Longer-run GDP growth is now deemed to be between 2.2% and
2.5%, compared to 2.3% to 2.5% in the last five projections.
The longer-run unemployment rate is now 5.2% to 5.8%, down
from 5.2% to 6.0% in the last eight projections.
Since there was no tapering, there was no need to change to
forward guidance.
The Committee said that the exceptionally low target range
for the Fed funds rate would be "appropriate at least as long as
the unemployment rate remains above 6.5 percent, inflation
between one and two years ahead is projected to be no more than
a half percentage point above the Committee's 2 percent
longer-run goal, and longer-term inflation expectations continue
to be well anchored."
Overlaying the economic projections, the unemployment rate
stands a good chance of reaching the Fed's numerical target in
2014.
But core personal consumption expenditure does not. And it
does not in 2015 or 2016, either.
So the bar has been raised - and raised unexpectedly.
