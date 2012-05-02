NEW YORK May 2 The Federal Reserve on Wednesday
was selling on the open market U.S. Treasury inflation-protected
securities maturing January 2014 through April 2015, the New
York Fed said on its website.
The Fed previously said it intended to sell $1 billion to
$1.5 billion of the TIPS on Wednesday.
The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program,
dubbed "Operation Twist" - a $400 billion program that extends
the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid
to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.
For full sales details click here.
(Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by James Dalgleish)