NEW YORK May 22 The Federal Reserve on Tuesday was selling on the open market U.S. Treasuries maturing March 2013 through September 2013, the New York Fed said on its website.

The Fed previously said it intended to sell $8 billion to $8.75 billion of the Treasuries on Tuesday.

The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" - a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

For full sales details click here. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by James Dalgleish)