NEW YORK, Sept 20 The Federal Reserve on Thursday was selling on the open market U.S. Treasuries maturing June 2015 through August 2015, the New York Fed said on its website.

The Fed previously said it intended to sell $7 billion to $8 billion of short-dated Treasuries on Thursday.

The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" - a program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.