UPDATE 1-MOVES-Morgan Stanley's global stock trading head leaves for hedge fund Millennium
Feb 14 Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday its global head of equities trading, Peter Santoro, is leaving the firm.
NEW YORK Oct 5 The Federal Reserve on Friday was selling on the open market U.S. Treasuries maturing February 2013 through February 2014, the New York Fed said on its website.
The Fed previously said it intended to sell $7 billion to $8 billion of short-dated Treasuries on Friday.
The sale was part of the Fed's "Operation Twist" stimulus program - a program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.
* JDL GOLD AND LUNA GOLD ANNOUNCE A BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR C$15 MILLION AND AN INCREASE TO THE NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO C$50 MILLION
NEW YORK, Feb 14 A U.S. judge on Tuesday spared a former Rabobank trader from prison after he cooperated in a U.S. probe into how traders manipulated Libor, the leading benchmark for pricing financial transactions, to the bank's advantage.