NEW YORK Oct 10 The Federal Reserve on Wednesday was selling on the open market U.S. Treasuries maturing April 2014 through February 2015, the New York Fed said on its website.

The Fed previously said it intended to sell $7 billion to $8 billion of short-dated Treasuries on Wednesday.

The sale was part of the Fed's "Operation Twist" stimulus program under which the central bank is extending the maturity of its Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.