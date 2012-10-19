BRIEF-Fitch says 'bad bank' may push India loan clean-up
* Fitch: Bad bank may push India loan clean-up; leaves capital gap
NEW YORK Oct 19 The Federal Reserve on Friday was selling on the open market U.S. Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing April 2014 through January 2016, the New York Fed said on its website.
The Fed previously said it intended to sell $750 million to $1.1 billion of TIPS on Friday.
The sale was part of the Fed's "Operation Twist" stimulus program under which the central bank is extending the maturity of its Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.
* Fitch: Bad bank may push India loan clean-up; leaves capital gap
* Size of offering was increased by 8 million class A shares from previously announced offering size of 34 million class A shares
Feb 23 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: NUCLEAR WEAPONS Trump says he wants to build up the U.S. nuclear arsenal to ensure it is at the "top of the pack," saying the United States has fallen behind in its atomic weapons capacity. IMMIGRATION Mexico expresses "worry and irritation" about U.S. policies to two of Trump's top officials, giving a chilly reply to the new administratio