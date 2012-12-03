Nikkei edges down, Toshiba slumps as investors brace for earnings report
* Japan stocks expected to take cues from dollar-yen after Yellen - analyst
NEW YORK Dec 3 The Federal Reserve on Monday was selling on the open market U.S. Treasuries maturing December 2015 through January 2016, the New York Fed said on its website.
The Fed previously said it intended to sell $7 billion to $8 billion of the Treasuries on Monday.
The sale was part of the Fed's "Operation Twist" stimulus program - a program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.
* Japan stocks expected to take cues from dollar-yen after Yellen - analyst
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 President Donald Trump swore in former Goldman Sachs banker and Hollywood financier Steven Mnuchin as Treasury secretary on Monday, putting him to work on tax reform, financial de-regulation and economic diplomacy efforts.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.