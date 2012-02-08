Flat European shares helped by positive earnings updates
* Ericsson gains on Cisco takeover speculation (Adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK Feb 8 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday was selling on the open market Treasuries maturing June 2013 through November 2013, the New York Fed said on its website.
The Fed previously had said it intends to sell $8 billion to $8.75 billion of the Treasuries.
The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" -- a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.
For full sales details click here. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Ericsson gains on Cisco takeover speculation (Adds details, closing prices)
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 22 Argentina will aim to lower its fiscal deficit by one percentage point per year in 2018 and 2019, Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne said on Wednesday, in a move the government hopes will reduce financing costs.
* ASCENDANT RESOURCES ANNOUNCES PRICING OF UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING