Egypt's cabinet reshuffle includes nine ministers
CAIRO, Feb 14 A reshuffle of Egypt's cabinet will involve nine ministers, including those responsible for investment and agriculture, Egypt's state television said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, March 9 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday was selling on the open market Treasuries maturing August 2013 through January 2014, the New York Fed said on its website.
The Fed previously had said it intends to sell $8 billion to $8.75 billion of the Treasuries.
The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" -- a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.
For full sales details click here. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by)
CAIRO, Feb 14 A reshuffle of Egypt's cabinet will involve nine ministers, including those responsible for investment and agriculture, Egypt's state television said on Tuesday.
* Lexagene Holdings Inc - intends to complete a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $2.01 million by issuance of 6.7 million units
* Bioanalytical Systems - board has directed management to seek alternatives to enable co to repay indebtedness to Huntington Bank in full