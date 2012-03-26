BRIEF-Enercare, Enercare Solutions announce offering by Enercare Solutions of $500 mln of senior unsecured notes
* Enercare and Enercare Solutions announce offering by Enercare Solutions of $500 million of senior unsecured notes
NEW YORK, March 26 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday was selling on the open market Treasuries maturing February 15, 2013 to July 31, 2013, the New York Fed said on its website.
The Fed previously said it intended to sell $8 billion to to $8.75 billion in Treasuries on Monday.
The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" -- a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.
For full sales details click here. (Reporting by Ellen Freilich)
* Enercare and Enercare Solutions announce offering by Enercare Solutions of $500 million of senior unsecured notes
* Le Chateau - loan will be secured by all co's property and will be subordinated in terms of ranking and repayment to co's $80.0 million revolving credit facility
* Aecom announces pricing of us $1 billion in senior unsecured notes due 2027