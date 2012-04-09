NEW YORK, April 9 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday was selling on the open market Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing July 2012 through January 2015, the New York Fed said on its website.

The Fed previously said it intended to sell $1 billion to $1.5 billion of TIPS on Monday.

The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" - a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

For full sales details click here. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by James Dalgleish)