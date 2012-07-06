Russia finmin will offer OFZ bonds for households in April
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 27 Russia's finance ministry will start selling rouble treasury bonds for households in April, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.
NEW YORK, July 6 The Federal Reserve on Friday was selling on the open market U.S. Treasuries maturing January 2013 through May 2013, the New York Fed said on its website.
The Fed previously said it intended to sell $7 billion to $8 billion of short-dated Treasuries on Friday.
The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" - a program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.
For details, click here. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)
LONDON, Feb 27 France's 10-year bond yield fell to a one-month low on Monday, after latest polls suggested French independent candidate Emmanuel Macron would easily beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the second round of presidential elections in May.
* Rexel launches 300 million euros ($316.9 million) notes offering