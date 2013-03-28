UPDATE 1-France's Fillon under fire as party chiefs bring forward crisis meeting
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme
NEW YORK, March 28 The Federal Reserve on Thursday bought $4.762 billion of Treasuries maturing March 2017 through November 2017 as part of its latest economic stimulus program.
Dealers submitted $12.598 billion of Treasuries for the purchase.
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme