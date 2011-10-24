NEW YORK Oct 24 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday was buying on the open market Treasuries maturing February 2036 through August 2041, the New York Fed said on its website.

The purchase was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" -- a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

