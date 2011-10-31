NEW YORK Oct 31 The U.S. Federal Reserve plans
to buy about $45 billion of longer-dated Treasuries and sell
about $43 billion of shorter-dated Treasuries in 19 operations
Nov. 1 through Nov. 30, the New York Fed said on its website on
Monday.
The 13 purchase operations and six sales operations are
part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation
Twist" -- a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of
the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower
mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.
For full operations details click here
(Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Diane Craft )