NEW YORK Oct 31 The U.S. Federal Reserve plans to buy about $45 billion of longer-dated Treasuries and sell about $43 billion of shorter-dated Treasuries in 19 operations Nov. 1 through Nov. 30, the New York Fed said on its website on Monday.

The 13 purchase operations and six sales operations are part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" -- a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

For full operations details click here (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Diane Craft )