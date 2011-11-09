NEW YORK Nov 9 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday was selling on the open market Treasury inflation protected securities maturing April 2012 through April 2014, the New York Fed said on its website.

The New York Fed has said $1 billion to $1.5 billion of the securities are expected to be sold under the operation.

The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" -- a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

