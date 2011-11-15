NEW YORK Nov 15 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday was buying on the open market Treasuries maturing November 2017 through November 2019, the New York Fed said on its website.

The purchase was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" -- a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

