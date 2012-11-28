(Corrects maturity range)
NEW YORK, Nov 28 Operation Date: 11/28/2012
Operation Type: Outright Coupon Purchase
Release Time: 01:15 PM
Close Time: 02:00 PM
Settlement Date: 11/29/2012
Maturity Range: 11/30/2018 - 11/15/2020
Inclusions:
CUSIP Security Description
912828RT9 T 1.375 11/30/18
912828RY8 T 1.375 12/31/18
912828SD3 T 1.250 01/31/19
912810EC8 T 8.875 02/15/19
912828KD1 T 2.750 02/15/19
912828SH4 T 1.375 02/28/19
912828SN1 T 1.500 03/31/19
912828ST8 T 1.250 04/30/19
912828KQ2 T 3.125 05/15/19
912828SX9 T 1.125 05/31/19
912828TC4 T 1.000 06/30/19
912828TH3 T 0.875 07/31/19
912810ED6 T 8.125 08/15/19
912828TN0 T 1.000 08/31/19
912828TR1 T 1.000 09/30/19
912828TV2 T 1.250 10/31/19
912828LY4 T 3.375 11/15/19
912828MP2 T 3.625 02/15/20
912828ND8 T 3.500 05/15/20
912828NT3 T 2.625 08/15/20
912828PC8 T 2.625 11/15/20
Exclusions:
CUSIP Security Description
912828LJ7 T 3.625 08/15/19
912810EE4 T 8.500 02/15/20
912810EF1 T 8.750 05/15/20
912810EG9 T 8.750 08/15/20