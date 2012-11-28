(Corrects maturity range)
NEW YORK, Nov 28 Below are the results of the
Federal Reserve's purchase of Treasuries on Wednesday afternoon,
as posted on the New York Federal Reserve's web site.
Operation Date: 11/28/2012
Operation Type: Outright Coupon Purchase
Release Time: 01:15 PM
Close Time: 02:00 PM
Settlement Date: 11/29/2012
Maturity Range: 11/30/2018 - 11/15/2020
Total Par Amt Accepted (mlns): $4,568
Total Par Amt Submitted (mlns): $12,050
Inclusions:
CUSIP Security Description
912828RT9 T 1.375 11/30/18 172,000,000
912828RY8 T 1.375 12/31/18 4,000,000
912828SD3 T 1.250 01/31/19 3,000,000
912810EC8 T 8.875 02/15/19 0
912828KD1 T 2.750 02/15/19 151,000,000
912828SH4 T 1.375 02/28/19 2,000,000
912828SN1 T 1.500 03/31/19 458,000,000
912828ST8 T 1.250 04/30/19 297,000,000
912828KQ2 T 3.125 05/15/19 1,000,000
912828SX9 T 1.125 05/31/19 540,000,000
912828TC4 T 1.000 06/30/19 149,000,000
912828TH3 T 0.875 07/31/19 39,000,000
912810ED6 T 8.125 08/15/19 0
912828TN0 T 1.000 08/31/19 681,000,000
912828TR1 T 1.000 09/30/19 443,000,000
912828TV2 T 1.250 10/31/19 1,450,000,000
912828LY4 T 3.375 11/15/19 15,000,000
912828MP2 T 3.625 02/15/20 66,000,000
912828ND8 T 3.500 05/15/20 32,000,000
912828NT3 T 2.625 08/15/20 58,000,000
912828PC8 T 2.625 11/15/20 7,000,000
Exclusions:
CUSIP Security Description
912828LJ7 T 3.625 08/15/19
912810EE4 T 8.500 02/15/20
912810EF1 T 8.750 05/15/20
912810EG9 T 8.750 08/15/20