NEW YORK Oct 29 The New York Federal Reserve
said on Monday the scheduled purchase of Treasuries on Tuesday
will be postponed due to "financial market closures and the
market conditions anticipated to accompany Hurricane Sandy."
The New York Fed said in a statement its schedule of
Treasury securities operations will be updated "in the coming
days with details of the rescheduled operation."
Treasuries purchase and sales operations are expected to
resume on Wednesday, Oct. 31, the New York Fed said.
The Fed was scheduled to buy $1.75 billion to $2.25 billion
of Treasuries maturing February 2036 through August 2042 on
Tuesday.