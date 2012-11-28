NEW YORK Nov 28 The New York Federal Reserve
said on Wednesday it will conduct a series of small-value
reverse repurchase agreements beginning Nov. 29 as a test to
support any eventual reserve draining operations directed by the
Federal Open Market Committee.
"The operations have been designed to have no material
impact on the availability of reserves or on market rates.
Specifically, the aggregate amount of outstanding reverse repo
transactions will be very small relative to the level of excess
reserves, and the transactions will be conducted at current
market rates," the New York Fed said in a statement.
The operations do not represent any change in monetary
policy, the New York Fed said.