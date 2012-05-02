NEW YORK May 2 The Federal Reserve on Wednesday sold $1.34 billion of Treasury inflation-protected securities with maturities ranging from January 2014 through April 2015, the New York Fed said on its website.

A total of $5.37 billion of TIPS were submitted in the sale, the New York Fed said.

The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" -- a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

For full sales details click here (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)