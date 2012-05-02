NEW YORK May 2 The Federal Reserve on Wednesday
sold $1.34 billion of Treasury inflation-protected securities
with maturities ranging from January 2014 through April 2015,
the New York Fed said on its website.
A total of $5.37 billion of TIPS were submitted in the sale,
the New York Fed said.
The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program,
dubbed "Operation Twist" -- a $400 billion program that extends
the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid
to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.
(Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)