US STOCKS-Wall St hits record highs on strong retail results
* Indexes up: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.28 pct, Nasdaq 0.29 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK May 4 The Federal Reserve on Friday sold $8.64 billion of Treasuries with maturities ranging from August 2012 through February 2013, the New York Fed said on its website.
A total of $104.624 billion of Treasuries were submitted in the sale, the New York Fed said.
The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" -- a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.
For full sales details click here (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.28 pct, Nasdaq 0.29 pct (Updates to open)
LAGOS, Feb 21 Nigeria wants to borrow at least $1 billion from the World Bank and to sign within months for a $1.3 billion loan from China to fund railway projects, Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun said on Tuesday.
* Clarocity corp says initial $4 million facility has been drawn down, co and stableview have agreed to increase amount available for drawdown to $6 million