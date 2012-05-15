NEW YORK May 15 The Federal Reserve on Tuesday
sold $8.64 billion of Treasuries with maturities ranging from
February 2014 through May 2014, the New York Fed said on its
website.
A total of $58.148 billion of Treasuries were submitted in
the sale, the New York Fed said.
The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program,
dubbed "Operation Twist" - a $400 billion program that extends
the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid
to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.
(Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)