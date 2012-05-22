DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
NEW YORK May 22 The Federal Reserve on Tuesday sold $8.633 billion of Treasuries with maturities ranging from March 2013 through September 2013, the New York Fed said on its website.
A total of $75.077 billion of Treasuries were submitted in the sale, the New York Fed said.
The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" - a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index gained on Friday as heavyweight banks got a boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's move to scale back financial regulations, while department store operator Hudson's Bay Co jumped on news it is eyeing larger U.S. retailer Macy's.