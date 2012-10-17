BRIEF-Transdigm Group prices offering of $300 million of additional senior subordinated notes
* Transdigm Group prices offering of $300 million of additional senior subordinated notes
NEW YORK Oct 17 The Federal Reserve on Wednesday sold on the open market $7.366 billion of U.S. Treasuries maturing March 2015 through May 2015, the New York Fed said on its website.
Dealers submitted bids for a total of $35.391 billion of Treasuries for the sale, the New York Fed said.
The sale was part of the Fed's "Operation Twist" stimulus program , which extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.
* Transdigm Group prices offering of $300 million of additional senior subordinated notes
* Adage Capital Partners L.P. reports 5.56 percent passive stake in Fred's Inc as on February 21, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2lSOCcj) Further company coverage:
(Adds details, comment, table, byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Feb 24 Speculators increased bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for the first time in seven weeks, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday and calculations by Reuters. The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $15.02 billion in the week ended Feb. 21, up from $14.99 billion the previous week. Despite the rise in the dollar's net long positioning, the greenback