NEW YORK Oct 23 The Federal Reserve on Tuesday sold on the open market $7.8 billion of U.S. Treasuries maturing June through August 2015, the New York Fed said on its website.

Dealers submitted bids for a total of $39.45 billion of Treasuries for the sale, the New York Fed said.

The sale was part of the Fed's "Operation Twist" stimulus program , which extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.