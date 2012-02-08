NEW YORK Feb 8 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday sold on the open market $8.603 billion of Treasuries maturing June 2013 through November 2013, the New York Fed said on its website.

A total of $52.339 billion of Treasuries were submitted in the sale, the New York Fed said.

The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" -- a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

(Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Diane Craft)