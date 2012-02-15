BRIEF-Harvest Operations successfully refinanced $1 bln
* Successfully refinanced $1.0 billion through closing of a new term loan and restructuring of an existing credit facility
NEW YORK Feb 15 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday sold on the open market $8.603 billion of Treasuries maturing December 2013 through March 2014, the New York Fed said on its website.
A total of $66.518 billion of Treasuries were submitted in the sale, the New York Fed said.
The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" -- a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.
For full sales details click here. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Successfully refinanced $1.0 billion through closing of a new term loan and restructuring of an existing credit facility
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017