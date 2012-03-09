Egypt's cabinet reshuffle includes nine ministers
CAIRO, Feb 14 A reshuffle of Egypt's cabinet will involve nine ministers, including those responsible for investment and agriculture, Egypt's state television said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, March 9 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday sold on the open market $8.63 billion of Treasuries maturing August 2013 through January 2014, the New York Fed said on its website.
A total of $51.507 billion of Treasuries were submitted in the sale, the New York Fed said.
The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" -- a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.
For full sales details click here. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Lexagene Holdings Inc - intends to complete a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $2.01 million by issuance of 6.7 million units
* Bioanalytical Systems - board has directed management to seek alternatives to enable co to repay indebtedness to Huntington Bank in full