NEW YORK, March 26 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday sold $8.621 billion in Treasuries maturing February 15, 2013 through July 31, 2013.

A total of $80.029 billion of Treasuries were submitted in the sale, the New York Fed said.

The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" -- a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs. For full sales details click here (Reporting by Ellen Freilich)