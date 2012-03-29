NEW YORK, March 26 The Federal Reserve on Thursday sold $8.622 billion in Treasuries with maturities ranging from July 15, 2014 to March 15, 2015.

A total of $37.275 billion of Treasuries were submitted in the sale, the New York Fed said.

The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" -- a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

For full sales details click here

(Reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)