NEW YORK, April 9 The Federal Reserve on Monday sold $1.26 billion of Treasury inflation protected securities with maturities ranging from July 2012 through January 2015, the New York Fed said on its website.

A total of $5.921 billion of TIPS were submitted in the sale, the New York Fed said.

The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" -- a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

For full sales details click here (Reporting by Chris Reese)