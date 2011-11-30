NEW YORK Nov 30 The Federal Reserve on Wednesday canceled a sale of shorter-dated Treasuries due to "systems difficulties," the New York Fed said on its website.

Earlier in the day, the New York Fed said the U.S. central bank was selling Treasuries maturing April 2013 through October 2013. The sale will be rescheduled, the New York Fed said.

The Fed was originally scheduled to sell $8 billion to $8.75 billion of the Treasuries on Wednesday.

The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" -- a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of its Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

The Fed is scheduled to release on Wednesday afternoon its agenda of intended purchases and sales for December under Operation Twist. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by James Dalgleish)