BRIEF-Fairfax Africa prices IPO in connection with us$500 mln capital raise
* Fairfax Africa prices initial public offering in connection with us$500 million capital raise
NEW YORK Oct 6 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday sold on the open market $8.87 billion of Treasuries maturing January 2012 through July 2012, the New York Fed said on its website.
The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" -- a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.
For full sales details click here (Reporting by Chris Reese: Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Fairfax Africa prices initial public offering in connection with us$500 million capital raise
* Expectations of reduced ECB support exacerbate risk-off mood
* Size of board shall not exceed 13 directors prior to 2017 annual meeting as per agreement with Elliott - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kSff0f] Further company coverage: