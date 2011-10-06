NEW YORK Oct 6 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday sold on the open market $8.87 billion of Treasuries maturing January 2012 through July 2012, the New York Fed said on its website.

The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" -- a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

For full sales details click here (Reporting by Chris Reese: Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)