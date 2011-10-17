NEW YORK Oct 17 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday sold on the open market $1.37 billion of Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing July 2013 through July 2014, the New York Fed said on its website.

The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" -- a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs. For full sales details click here (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)