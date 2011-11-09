NEW YORK Nov 9 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday sold $1.33 billion of Treasury inflation protected securities maturing April 2012 through April 2014, the New York Fed said on its website.

A total of $8.906 billion of TIPS were submitted for the sale, which was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" -- a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

