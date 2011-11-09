NEW YORK Nov 9 The U.S. Federal Reserve on
Wednesday sold $1.33 billion of Treasury inflation protected
securities maturing April 2012 through April 2014, the New York
Fed said on its website.
A total of $8.906 billion of TIPS were submitted for the
sale, which was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program,
dubbed "Operation Twist" -- a $400 billion program that extends
the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid
to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.
(Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)